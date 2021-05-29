PSNI arrest alleged police impersonators in Belfast

Six people arrested over 24-hour period

The first three arrests were made in the Ormeau Road area of south Belfast on Friday afternoon, shortly after 4pm.

Police had received a report that a 65-year-old woman was on her way to hand over £40,000 to people she was duped into believing were police officers.

Officers arrested three men aged 25, 26 and 32 years old on suspicion of fraud by false representation and they all remained in custody on Saturday afternoon.

A parallel operation in west Belfast saw a further three arrests in Devonshire Street.

A woman aged 30, and two men aged 23 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, they also remained in custody on Saturday afternoon.

Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee said: “These predatory criminals operate in a clandestine world where they seek to exploit and gain from members of our older community, those who have worked and saved hard and contributed to society, only to be exploited of money and other personal possessions.

"These fraudsters can be extremely convincing and use a variety of scenarios to make their victims believe they are genuine.

"Their ability to manipulate can only be described a truly disgusting.

“The impact this type of crime can have has far-reaching effects, but we can all do something together to protect and prevent this from happening to our mums, dad, grans and grandads. Any information you may have about this type of fraud is important to us.

"If you know, or anyone you know, has received or receives a call from someone claiming they're a police officer asking for money, or their bank details or asking to leave cash outside their home, please tell us.”

Detective Superintendent McKee added: “My message is two-fold.

“Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person or allow anyone access to them via your computer, regardless of how convincing they may seem. Do everything you can to protect yourself.

“It is never too late to report this type of incident to police. If you have received a call of this kind, or if you're concerned by the intent of unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101.”