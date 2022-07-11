PSNI arrest four on suspicion of drug offences after searches in Belfast and Co Down

PSNI have arrested three men and one woman in connection to a number of drug related offences

Three men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of drug related offences following a search of two vehicles and a number of properties in Belfast and Co Down on Sunday.

Police said the searches were carried out after they were alerted to suspicious activity from occupants of an orange coloured Mini and a red Volkswagen Caddy van in a car park on the Crumlin Road.

Both vehicles were stopped a short time later and a quantity of suspected cocaine with a value of approximately £3,000 was recovered.

The PSNI said: “Further searches were carried out at addresses in Belfast, Banbridge and Dromore with suspected class B and C drugs and cash recovered. The men, aged 33, 34 and 42, and a 36 year old woman remain in custody at this time assisting officers with their enquiries.”

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “Police remain committed to tackling the illegal supply of drugs, and removing them from our streets. Information received from the public is vital and I would appeal to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police immediately on 101.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”