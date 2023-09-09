PSNI arrest man (43) in Derry as part of terrorism investigation

PSNI carried out searches in the Bogside area on Saturday morning.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out searches in the Bogside area of Derry.

A search operation took place in the Columbcille Court area of Derry on Saturday as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.

A 43-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken into custody for questioning.

Detectives have also been granted an extension by a court to continue questioning two men and a woman who were arrested in Derry on Thursday under the Terrorism Act.

Police said military grade explosives were seized following a night of “severe rioting” on Thursday which involved children as young as eight.

Speaking at a press conference at Police Headquarters in Belfast on Friday, Assistant Chief Constables Mark McEwan and Bobby Singleton said they believe the devices recovered, which included military hand grenades, are linked to the New IRA.

ACC Singleton said 16 officers reported injuries, including burns, suspected fractures and head injuries. He added he expects this number to rise.