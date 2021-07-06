PSNI arrest man (65) in Dungannon following operation into New IRA

A 65-year-old man was arrested as part of an investigation into the New IRA following a search and arrest operation in the Dungannon area.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out the operation on Monday. The male was arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning. He has now been released.

The arrest is part of Operation Arbacia - an ongoing investigation relating to the activities of the New IRA, specifically looking at their finances.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Operation Arbacia is a long term investigation that will look into every aspect of the activities of the New IRA and includes denying them access to funds to deliver their murderous and reckless activities.

“This arrest is a continued demonstration of our commitment to use all tools at our disposal to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans and I would encourage anyone with information in relation to the New IRA to contact police.

“This individual has now been released and a report is being prepared for the Public Prosecution Service.”