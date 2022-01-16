PSNI arrest man armed with knife in Belfast city centre

Photo of the incident on Belfast's Dublin Road Photo: PSNI

A man armed with a knife has been arrested in Belfast on Saturday evening after producing the weapon in public.

In a social media post, the PSNI said they were alerted by a member of staff at a bar in the city’s Dublin Road area.

The man was arrested at the scene by officers.

A PSNI spokesperson said on social media: “Whilst on duty during our weekend Get Home Safe Patrols, bar staff called Police as a male had produced a knife.

“Police swiftly arrived, detained, handcuffed and shortly after, arrested him for several offences; including Possesion of a Blade or Point.

“We’re here to keep everyone safe.

“If you’re going to do dangerous things like this male did, you will be spending a night in a cell and a meeting with a Judge shortly afterwards.

“See something suspicious or doesn't sit right?

“Call us on 101 or 999.”