PSNI arrest man following south Belfast assault that left victim in ‘critical condition’

A man was arrested following an assault in south Belfast which left a male in critical condition with a “serious head injury”.

Detectives are investigating a “serious assault” which occurred at the Abingdon Drive area of Belfast on Friday, May 27.

Shortly after 9:45pm, it was reported that an altercation occurred at a property in the area.

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: "A 34 year old man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury following the incident, and remains in a critical condition at this time.

“The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is in police custody at this time.”

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1997 27/05/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”