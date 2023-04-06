PSNI arrest man on suspicion of murder of woman in Limerick

Detectives from the PSNI who are assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána with the investigation into the murder of a woman in her 20s in Limerick have arrested a 26-year-old man of suspicion of murder.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Gardaí in Limerick are continuing to investigate the fatal assault of a woman that occurred at 1.30pm on Tuesday, April 4 at a residential property on Dock Road in Limerick City.

Investigating Gardaí said they are aware that Detectives from the PSNI Serious Crime branch have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

"Detectives based at the Garda incident room at Henry Street Garda Station remain in close contact with our colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland at this time.

“The Garda Technical Bureau is continuing with their examination of two scenes in Limerick,” a spokesperson added.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

An update will follow in due course.