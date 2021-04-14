PSNI arrest man under Terrorism Act in connection with murdered Danny McClean

A man has been arrested by police on Wednesday in relation to the murder of north-Belfast man Daniel 'Danny' McClean.

In a statement on Wednesday, police said detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team arrested the 56-year-old man under the Terrorism Act in north Belfast in connection with the murder of 54-year-old McClean.

Police added that the man arrested had been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite on Wednesday and was being questioned by detectives.

Mr McClean was shot a number of times at point blank range while sitting in a parked car in the driveway of a guesthouse on the Cliftonville Road in February this year.

The shooting on 2 February was reported to police shortly after 8pm that evening. McClean was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men aged 46 and 39 had previously been arrested by detectives investigating the murder.

Mr McClean had links to the dissident republican group ONH (Oglaigh na hEireann) and previously served in the British Army. McClean, who was on bail facing arms charges, was expelled from the gang two years ago amid allegations he was an informant.