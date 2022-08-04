PSNI arrest man wanted for murder in Bulgaria

Police in Belfast have arrested a man (46) wanted for murder in Bulgaria.

The PSNI’s Extradition and International Mutual Assistance Unit made the arrest on Thursday.

Chief Inspector Darren Fox said: “The man was identified as being the subject of an outstanding international extradition warrant in relation to serious offences, including murder, in Bulgaria.

"The man will now appear at the Extradition Court in Belfast today. This demonstrates our continued determination to actively seek out and hold to account people attempting to flee their own country to escape justice being served.”