PSNI at scene of security alert in west Belfast

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in west Belfast after the discovery of a suspicious device.

Road closures are in place at the Shaws Road junctions with Lenadoon Avenue and Rossnareen Road, and the Rossnareen Park junction with Rossnareen Avenue.

The PSNI have asked that members of the public, including motorists, avoid the area.

It is understood a police plane and ATO (Ammunition Technical Officers) are at the scene.

No homes in the area have been evacuated yet.

Local SDLP councillor Paul Doherty condemned the disruption caused as a result.

“This security alert is causing serious disruption in the Shaws Road area this afternoon. A number of roads have been closed following the discovery of a suspicious device and I’d ask the public to heed the directions of police and avoid the area.

“The last thing this community wants is to see is people’s lives being disrupted in this way. This is a residential area where many families live, with a number of local businesses nearby. Young people are being redirected to the local GAA club to be collected by their parents and Police and ATO are at the scene. I have visited the area to offer my support to residents and those impacted.

“I hope that nothing untoward is discovered and this alert passes off without incident. Anyone with any information should come forward to police as soon as possible.”