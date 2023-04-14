PSNI at scene of security alert near school in west Belfast

Police are at the scene of a security alert in west Belfast (Stock photo)

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in west Belfast after a suspicious object has been discovered close to Holy Trinity Primary School.

The PSNI has confirmed a number of homes have been evacuated with motorists with the public advised to avoid the area.

Writing on social media, Councillor Michael Donnelly said road into the Monagh by Pass has been closed as a result of the alert.

“Folks, a suspect device has been found close to Holy Trinity School. The road into Turf Lodge of the Monagh by Pass is closed and you can’t get out that way.”

The SDLP’s Paul Doherty also expressed concern over the incident and said it was the “last thing our community needs.”

“Reports of a suspicious device in the Monagh Road area are extremely concerning and causing significant disruption in the area.

"The security alert is in the vicinity of the local school and a number of homes in the area have been evacuated as police attend the scene.

“I would ask motorists and the public to avoid the area and to cooperate with police at all times. Hopefully this object is nothing untoward and families will soon be able to return to their homes. Incidents like this are the last thing we want to see in our community on a busy Friday afternoon.”

