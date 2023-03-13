PSNI attacked for second night in a row during Derry search operation

Police have appealed for ‘those with influence’ to calm the situation.

Police have come under attack for a second night in a row as they undertake a search operation in Derry.

The PSNI have been conducting the operation in the Magowan Park area of the city since Sunday, and have come under attack for a second night running, with masonry thrown at vehicles on Monday evening.

"Our crews were attacked in Creggan earlier this evening with masonry thrown at their vehicles when they were in the vicinity of our policing operation in the Magowan Park area,” said Derry City & Strabane Superintendent Willy Calderwood.

"We know the community does not want a repeat of the scenes witnessed in the area last night, and we would encourage all those with influence to ensure that does not happen.”

It comes as a major search operation at an abandoned farm site in the Creggan area has continued into a second day.

The searches – being conducted around an abandoned farm site in the Magowan Park area of the city – are understood to be in relation to recent violent dissident republican terrorism, with police and Army ammunition technical officers attending.

Video shared on social media showed youths throwing bricks, bottles and missiles at police as searches took place on Sunday evening.

The PSNI said officers came under attack when bottles and stones were thrown at them in the Magowan Park area of Derry on Sunday as the search operation in the vicinity of Brae Head Road continued.

Damage was caused to police vehicles during the incident, but no officers were injured. Local community representatives helped move young people away from the area.

Bomb disposal officers with search dogs were focusing on a shed during the operation. The Belfast Telegraph understands the intelligence-led operation comes following an upsurge in dissident republican activity in the area.