PSNI awarded almost £1,500 by Antrim court following proceeds of crime investigation linked to south east Antrim UDA

A court has awarded the PSNI almost £1,500 after a Paramilitary Crime Task Force proceeds of crime investigation into the south east Antrim UDA.

The cash forfeiture was awarded in favour of the PSNI by Antrim court on Tuesday.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Pyper from the PCTF said: “The amount of cash forfeited today, whilst not vast, shows the PCTF’s ongoing commitment to pursuing proceeds of crime generated from the criminal activities of paramilitary groupings.

"The public have specifically asked us to pursue the finances generated by paramilitaries and we will explore every avenue in order to do so.”