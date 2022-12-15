PSNI becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Londonderry teen
Kurtis Reid
Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing teenager Conal McCann from Londonderry.
Conal, aged 17 years old, is described as being of a slim build, around 6’ 1” tall with short brown hair.
He was last seen at around 3am on Wednesday (December 14) on Strand Road wearing a black North Face jacket and black tracksuit bottoms.
If you have any information regarding Conal, you can contact police on 101 quoting reference 691 14/12/22.