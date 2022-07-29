PSNI Belfast Pride branded vehicle spotted ahead of weekend’s main parade event

A rebranded police car for pride in Belfast city centre (Photo by Ellie McAuley for Belfast Telegraph)

A new PSNI vehicle which has been rebranded for Belfast Pride has been spotted ahead of the city’s main parade on Saturday afternoon.

The special rainbow livery can be seen running along the side of the vehicle, with the words “police with pride” also included.

The Belfast Pride parade takes place from 1pm and will run until 3pm.

Read more Belfast Pride 2022: Full parade route and other activities to enjoy during the day

In 2017, uniformed PSNI officers took part in the city’s parade for the first time in its history, when previously officers had taken part but not in uniform.

Since then, the service has been more visibly represented at the event each year.

Speaking about the vehicle, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Pride is an important series of events for those in the LGBT+ community and the Police Service of Northern Ireland welcomes the opportunity to demonstrate support for all of our communities.

The history of Belfast Pride

“The ‘Police with Pride’ liveried police vehicles underscore our ongoing commitment to visible, accessible and responsive policing for everyone in Northern Ireland.”

It comes as the PSNI will host this year’s annual UK and Ireland LGBT+ Policing Conference taking place on Friday in Belfast’s Europa Hotel.

Chief Constable of the PSNI, Simon Byrne said: “We are extremely proud to host this year’s LGBT+ Conference and to showcase the city of Belfast as a welcoming, safe and inclusive city.

“This is an important opportunity for policing colleagues and partners from across the UK and Ireland to share ideas and perspectives and to generate learning on a range of topics such as diversity in policing, community engagement and community cohesion.

“It also underscores our ongoing commitment to visible, accessible and responsive policing in Northern Ireland.

“The collaborative effort of all those who have worked hard to make this conference possible aptly reflects the Conference theme of ‘Empowering Partnerships’. I would like to particularly acknowledge the work of our own LGBT+ Network for their efforts in Pride week and throughout the year.”