PSNI believe two west Belfast armed robberies are linked

Police believe two armed robberies carried out at shops in west Belfast on Friday are linked.

The first robbery occurred at around 10.55am, when a man armed with a hammer entered a shop on the Shankill Road and threatened a staff member. He then made off with cash towards the Agnes Street area.

He is described as wearing a dark coloured hooded top with yellow writing and a yellow design on the front, grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers with white design on either side of the shoes, and a black mask.

The second robbery happened at around 7.50pm when a man armed with a hammer entered a shop, also on the Shankill Road, and threatened two staff members before making off with cash. The staff were not injured, but left badly shaken.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield said the suspect is described as being around 5'7" tall and wearing white trainers dark blue jeans, a grey cardigan, a football scarf and a black hat. He is also described as wearing yellow and red gloves.”

Detectives believe both robberies are linked.

DS Fairfield added: “Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1060 and 2005 of 01/01/21.

"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."