PSNI branded a 'Grinch' for pulling over Belfast Santa sleigh

A west Belfast Santa has labelled the PSNI a "Grinch" after police stopped him on a sleigh tour.

But locals say they won't let it spoil their Christmas cheer as families and children are visited by the man in the red suit in an event organised by the Falls Residents Association.

Officers were criticised for stopping 'Father Christmas' on Monday night after receiving a complaint over the safety of the pony and trap he was on.

A video of the incident shows face mask-wearing officers speaking to Santa for several minutes, saying: "You must have a white light in front and a red one at the back. You'll have to wrap it up. It's a breach of the Highway Code."

Lisa Lynn of the Falls Residents Association said it was "unfortunate" the sleigh was stopped in light of the fact it had communicated its plans to the local community policing team, who seemed "happy enough".

Ms Lynn added that Santa's sleigh will be back out tonight delivering selection boxes after the requisite measures were put in place.

"We contacted them (police) again and they gave us the go-ahead to continue once we had the correct lights," she explained.

"It seems like a big misunderstanding, and although we had to briefly suspend the parade, we were back up and running again very quickly and no children missed out on seeing Santa."

Santa himself, aka Robert McClenaghan, said: "We were told there'd been a complaint about Santa's sleigh and the cop said we had to have a white light on the front and a red one on the back. I thought it was a bit like the Grinch, to be honest.

"It's a pre-planned route and we'll be back out tonight and tomorrow to get up as far as the Grosvenor (Road) to bring a little joy to the community.

"We've the Falls divided in three and we'll be starting at Albert Street tonight. So far we've delivered 997 selection boxes to local kids and you should see the smiles on their faces.

"It's been a tough year and we're bringing some happiness to people's lives, so to have someone quoting traffic legislation at you in the middle of it is a bit 'Bah humbug!'.

"That's not what I want to think about, though. It's the positivity of all the hundreds of kids we saw last night, that's the main thing."

On social media the officers were described as "Scrooges" and were met with shouts of "killjoys" for halting proceedings.

"This my friends is the wonderful local police force trying to stop Santa from talking to around 30/40 kids and parents," said one post.

"This is happening ALL OVER BELFAST and they come tonight to Hamill/John Street and say no to Christmas carols, no to community spirit.

"Grinch wouldn't even do this to kids."

Another wrote: "Couldn't believe it.

"Kids standing watching them, all excited for Santa."

"Were kids standing watching this happen?" asked another.

"That's awful, they'd be needing to take a red face."

The PSNI said officers responded to a report from a member of the public regarding a concern for safety of a pony and trap.

"Police attended and issued advice and guidance regarding the Highway Code and were content that the event was properly marshalled. The event was not stopped and was allowed to continue," it added.