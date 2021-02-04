PSNI carry out 'evidence gathering operation' at west Belfast funeral

The PSNI has revealed that it carried out an "overt evidence gathering operation" at a funeral in west Belfast in accordance with covid restrictions.

A senior police officer said the PSNI was in attendance at the funeral which took place in Norglen Parade on Thursday.

Chief Inspector Peter Brannigan said: “An overt evidence gathering operation was in place and images gathered from this event will be used for the purposes of prosecution, where the Health Protection Regulations have been breached.”

It comes just days after the PSNI launched a probe into potential breaches of the coronavirus regulations at a loyalist funeral in Belfast.

There were reports of crowds in north Belfast turning out to send off Hugh Hill.

The gathering at the funeral of loyalist Hugh ‘Boot’ Hill

Under the rules aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, no more than 25 people are allowed to attend funeral services.

Pre and post-funeral gatherings are also banned as well as wakes.

Last month a republican funeral in Londonderry attracted widespread attention after large crowds were observed at the occasion.

Funeral of Eamon 'Peggy' McCourt

Pictures from the funeral of Eamonn 'Peggy' McCourt (62) - who passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital after contracting Covid-19 - showed a large number of people following the funeral cortege as it passed through the Creggan area.

At least 11 men dressed in white shirts and black ties, who were socially distanced and wearing face masks, walked beside the hearse, but a large number of people gathered closely together to follow the procession.