PSNI carry out search operation in Derry’s City Cemetery as part of New IRA investigation

The PSNI has carried out a search of Derry’s City Cemetery as part of an investigation into the New IRA.

Police officers were observed lifting manhole coverings in the cemetery, which is surrounded by Creggan and the Brandywell.

Officers were also seen in the Ballymagroarty area of the city where they appeared to be on an evidence gathering operation.

The PSNI said detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out a search in Creggan on Tuesday, accompanied by district colleagues.

“The search is related to an ongoing investigation into the activities of the dissident republican group, the new IRA,” a spokesperson added.

On Easter Monday the City Cemetery was the scene of violence after youths threw petrol bombs at police Land Rovers following Saoradh’s National Republican Commemoration.

It followed a "show of strength” from masked dissident republicans who marched from the Bogside to the Creggan cemetery.

It took place on the anniversary of journalist Lyra McKee who was killed by members of the New IRA on April 18, 2019.

A number of arrests were made in the aftermath.

In the final oration at the cemetery, one of the masked colour party with a southern accent praised the men who fought in 1916.

He said: “The unfinished revolution is exactly that, unfinished.”

Nichola McKee-Corner said their solemn vigil on Lyra’s third anniversary, held at the Guildhall earlier the same day, was marred by republican bands.

She said: “As we arrived back to Belfast to continue our tributes to Lyra in the city of her birth, we were saddened to hear about disorder up north once again and prayed that no one would find themselves being thrown into an unexpected nightmare akin to our own.”