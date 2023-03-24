PSNI carry out searches as part of investigation into New IRA in Londonderry

The PSNI have said officers from the Terrorism Investigation Unit are conducting searches in Londonderry as part of their investigation into New IRA activity.

Pictures shared on social media show a number of police land rovers and vehicles in the Letterkenny Road area.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said the search was planned and is being conducted with support from District and Tactical Support Group colleagues.

"We are grateful for the continued support of local communities as we continue our work to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity” they said.

"We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans and we encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”