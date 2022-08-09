PSNI carry out Strabane searches linked to New IRA investigation

The PSNI has carried out searches in Strabane as part of their investigation into the New IRA.

The operation took place in the Bearney Road area conducted by detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Whilst we understand the impact our operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, please be assured we seek to plan activity to maximise safety and minimise any disruption.

"We will continue to work with communities to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society.

