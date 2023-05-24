PSNI carrying out disproportionate number of stop and searches on ethnic minorities – Amnesty

Amnesty International has accused the PSNI of carrying out a disproportionate number of stop and searches on children and people from ethnic minorities.

It comes as figures reveal 23,650 people were stopped and searched in Northern Ireland by police in the 12 months up to the end of March this year.

The organisation said 5.5% of the total number of stops were carried out on people from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds (BAME), despite them making up just 3.4% of the total population.

Irish Travellers were the ethnic group most disproportionately searched by the PSNI, according to Amnesty International, accounting for 355 stops – 2.7% of the overall figure.

This is despite the group making up just 0.1% of Northern Ireland’s population.

Meanwhile, children aged between 13 and 17 years make up only 6% of the population but accounted for almost 11% of all stop and searches.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland Director, said: “If you are from a minoritised ethnic community, you are almost twice as likely to be stopped and searched by the PSNI than if you are from the white majority community.

“The police need to explain why, year after year, this continues to the case.

“Black and minority ethnic people in Northern Ireland tell us they feel over-policed, yet under-protected when they themselves are victims of racist hate crime.

“The use of stop and search on children is also worrying. There were more than 2,500 stops of children under these powers last year, including children aged 12 years and younger.

“Yet fewer than 3% of these searches resulted in arrest, suggesting the vast majority of stops were unnecessary.

“Every groundless stop and search can leave a long-lasting negative impact on community relations as well as on the individuals themselves.”

According to the PSNI, stop and search is an operational tool used to prevent, detect and investigate crime, as well as to bring offenders to justice.

Police officers have a legal power to stop and search members of the public in certain circumstances, from dealing with incidents of anti-social behaviour, to suspecting an individual is carrying drugs, a weapon or stolen property through to countering terrorism.

There are a range of legislative powers available to an officer to carry out this task, including the Police and Criminal Evidence Order (PACE), the Misuse of Drugs Act, the Terrorism Act and the Justice and Security (NI) Act.

In most circumstances a police officer will need grounds to search an individual.

Some stop and search powers allow individuals to be searched without grounds, for example, to counter terrorism.