PSNI charge man with theft after defibrillator stolen from hospital
Kurtis Reid
A 41-year-man has been charged with theft after a defibrillator was taken from a hospital in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast, where the Mater is located.
The man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrate's Court on August 15.
A defibrillator is a device which delivers a dose of electric current to the heart, often used when a individual goes into cardiac arrest.
Fewer than 5% of people survive a cardiac arrest outside hospital but that rises to 70% if a defibrillator is used within three minutes.
A PSNI spokesperson said “As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”