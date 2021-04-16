PSNI charge suspected teenage fraudster posing as police officer

A suspected teenage fraudster has been arrested in north Belfast after posing as a police officer.

A 15-year-old boy from north Belfast has been charged with impersonation of a police officer and fraud by false representation.

Police said the teenager would appear in Belfast's youth court on Saturday 15 May.

As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Officers from the Belfast District Support Team arrested the teenager on Thursday evening after being alerted by a concerned relative.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson said the quick actions of officers prevented the loss of "a significant amount of cash".

Just before 5.30pm, he said police were made aware that the potential victim had been contacted by someone claiming to be a police officer and were on their way to hand over a sum of money for "scanning".

Once aware, specialist officers attended a car park in north Belfast before making the arrest.

The teenager is currently helping detectives in the Economic Crime Unit with ongoing enquiries.

A number of items were also seized during a follow-up search of a property in Craigavon.

DCI Wilson said he had seen an increase in reports of fraudsters posing as police officers.

“We have issued a number of appeals and warnings about this crime type recently, and I am urgently advising the public to be vigilant at all times and to be aware that police officers will never call you and ask for cash, bank details or questions about valuable possessions," he said.

“Criminals are continuously coming up with advanced and sophisticated ways of targeting people, especially those who are more vulnerable or older.

“Critically, if you have older relatives or family members, please share this information with them so they can be fully aware of this type of scam."

He said the police message was to never disclose any financial details over the phone or online, not matter how convincing the person may seem.

“Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person or allow anyone access to them via your computer," he said.

“If you have received a call of this kind or are concerned by the intent of unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101."

Further advice is also available by visiting www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni.

ScamwiseNI have also issued several videos showing how these types of scams can take place and the impact on victims.