PSNI chief Byrne issues apology to families present at memorial of Ormeau Road bookmakers massacre - one officer suspended

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has issued an apology to the families present at a memorial service for those killed in the Sean Graham bookmakers massacre on Friday.

Speaking during a press conference on Saturday, he also said one of the officers present has been suspended over the incident, which saw the arrest of a man wounded in the atrocity as he attended an event on the anniversary of the attack.

Mark Sykes was shot multiple times in the 1992 gun attack which claimed the lives of five men. One of those killed - Peter Magee - was Mr Sykes's brother-in-law.

Video of Friday's incident posted on social media showed heated exchanges between PSNI officers and relatives outside the Ormeau Road bookmakers. It shows Mr Sykes being handcuffed just yards from the memorial to those killed in the attack.

Police said "between 30 and 40" people had gathered and a man was approached regarding Covid regulations.

Mr Sykes was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and was taken to Musgrave Street police station. He was later released.

The chief constable said: "Whilst the Police Ombudsman has just commenced her initial investigation into yesterday’s events on the Ormeau Road, I felt it necessary to address the widespread public concern across our community. It is I think important that people understand that Police did not attempt to prevent the commemoration.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne at Saturday night's press conference. Credit: Colm O'Reilly/Sunday Life

"After the commemoration had finished, the officers present became involved in an incident with a man who had been there. What followed was not reflective of the values of the Police Service of Northern Ireland."

Mr Byrne said that, after reviewing the footage from the officers' body cameras, a decision has been taken to suspend one officer and re-position another. He said that the two officers involved were relatively inexperienced, having only joined the PSNI in July last year.

"I want to apologise to all those who were present yesterday and to those who have been affected by what they have seen on social media," he said.

"I will be writing to the legal representatives of families who lost loved ones in the 1992 atrocity and offering to meet them in person to listen to their concerns and to apologise.

"The police service has, in particular during the last week, been under significant scrutiny from all communities for its policing of the coronavirus regulations.

"Policing during a global pandemic and the enforcement of the Health Protection Regulations is at times drawing us into conflict with the communities we serve. We do not want this and are keen, if we can, to find a way to draw a line under the events of the last week and move forward together with the community.

"We are and continue to fully co-operate with the Police Ombudsman’s investigation."

Mr Byrne was asked if he is considering his position over the matter and he replied: "I'm no quitter."

Referencing contrasting PSNI responses to different high profile alleged coronavirus regulation breaches in recent times, he said: "It would be foolish if I wasn't alive and didn't hear public concerns.

"Two tier policing is an easy accusation to make but the coronavirus regulations do present particular challenges for policing."

He said the response required could change depending on the dynamic of a particular situation officers faced.

"We are struggling sometimes to get that balance right because of the fast paced nature of events," he said.

Mr Byrne added: "Policing is a complex business and sometimes things go wrong and mistakes are made and that's what we're reflecting on this evening."

The chief constable said he was unable to de-arrest Mr Sykes and the matter now rested with prosecutors to decide whether prosecution was appropriate.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald tweeted: "The damage done to public confidence in policing will not be undone by a statement by [the chief constable] or by token gesture responses. The disrespect and mistreatment of victims of British state collusion and their families is now on full ugly display. Again."

In a joint statement, DUP Policing Board members Joanne Bunting, Trevor Clarke, Tom Buchanan and Mervyn Storey said Mr Byrne's apology, and the redeployment of one officer and the suspension of another, "raises many questions".

"We cannot have trial by social media and we cannot have rushed announcements to suit some political agenda. We would have thought the proper course of action would have been to await the outcome of the Ombudsman Inquiry," they said.

"In addition, the chief constable needs to explain why two relatively inexperienced officers were dispatched to this scene and if any other senior officers were present. The PSNI has enough trouble recruiting without a perception that officers have been scapegoated.

"There are questions for the Policing Board as well. Its statement was not an agreed position adopted by the board. They, like us, must be in possession of all the information before any conclusions can be reached.

"As Policing Board members, we need to see the full video footage to ascertain the circumstances behind what appears to be uncharacteristically swift action by the police. We have requested an urgent meeting with the chief constable on Monday morning where we can ascertain the full facts."

Speaking following the press conference, NI Policing Board chair Doug Garrett said he met with Mr Byrne earlier on Saturday to discuss the actions of those officers present at Friday's incident.

"Whilst this matter is now rightly under investigation by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland as the appropriate authority, the chief constable has confirmed that action to suspend and reposition two of the officers involved has now been taken," he said.

"As a board, we expect the highest professional standards from our officers and a policing approach throughout the service that reflects those standards at all times. I have clearly conveyed to the chief constable the urgent necessity to repair damage caused to community relations arising from the policing approach on Friday and at a number of other events in recent times.

"The apology and offer of a meeting to those present at Friday’s commemoration is a welcome first step.

"The Board will have further discussion with the chief constable and deputy chief constable at the Performance Committee meeting on Thursday."