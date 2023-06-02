PSNI Chief Constable asks Ombudsman to review bribery investigation that saw officers arrested

Former police officers mounted a protest outside the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Thursday

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has asked the Police Ombudsman to review a 2014 bribery investigation that led to officers being arrested or suspended.

BBC Spotlight recently looked at the fallout from the investigation, which collapsed without criminal charges.

The PSNI undertook a high-profile bribery investigation into multi-million-pound vehicle contracts.

Eight people were arrested and questioned in connection with the case in 2014, including retired Assistant Chief Constable Duncan McCausland and a serving PSNI officer.

The then Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police Mark Gilmore, was also suspended.

Mr McCausland and Mr Gilmore complained to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal about secret surveillance in the case and in December 2022, the PSNI settled the case just before a public hearing was about to start, admitting it had broken its own intelligence rules.

The investigation involved secret surveillance, including the interception of personal phone calls by Mr Gilmore.

An employee of Newforge Country Club in Belfast has claimed he was asked by police to spy on Mr McCausland and Mr Gilmore.

There are strict rules regulating the use of intelligence sources that require police to review members of the public who provide them with information more than three times.

In 2022 the PSNI conceded this did not happen in the case of the Newforge source.

Speaking at Thursday’s Policing Board meeting, Mr Byrne said that an “extensive investigation” was carried out by the Police Ombudsman.

He also stressed that some of the practices used during that investigation are no longer used by the PSNI.

“There has been a lot done and even most recently, because it continues to be a matter of concern, when we’ve looked at some of the issues aired in the programme there’s been further communication by some of the parties in the programme to me personally,” Mr Byrne told the Policing Board.

“[There has been] a review of some of the issues that were known to us because of the legal review I’ve commissioned.

“I’ve actually asked the ombudsman now to satisfy herself that some of the elements that have been raised [in Spotlight], is that further evidence or not, that would engage her to have a further look at this.

“She has taken some information away from me and will come back in short time to say, ‘this is consistent with what we’ve looked at particularly around the allegation of inducements and payments — or not’.

“She may then commence her own investigation so there’s a lot at stake we realise here.”