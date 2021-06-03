PSNI Chief Constable insists there will be ‘no blanket approach’ to summer parade season

The Chief Constable has insisted there will not be a "blanket" approach to how the PSNI handles events during this summer's parading season.

Simon Byrne was speaking at a Policing Board meeting yesterday (Thursday) in response to a question posed by Policing Board member and DUP MLA Tom Buchanan.

The West Tyrone representative asked the Chief Constable if the public could expect to see the "same low level" of policing witnessed at the June 2020 funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey at events this summer.

Mr Buchanan referred to the police chief’s response to a report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) into the PSNI’s handling of the late Mr Storey’s funeral last June, which drew which drew around 2,000 mourners despite strict Covid restrictions.

The HMIC concluded there had been no bias in how the event had been policed, but there were "grounds for criticising the PSNI approach”. The report added that they were not "especially serious failings".

Mr Buchanan told Mr Byrne: “You conclude with a wide, sweeping statement that the approach taken by the PSNI on the day of the Bobby Storey funeral is the same approach adopted at recent Protocol protests.

“I would ask you to give us some clarity on how you reached that particular assessment, given that the PSNI presence at Protocol protests has been much more visible.

"There has been much more closer proximity with police officers and participants, and these have been followed up by much more robust interventions, including letters etc.,”

Highlighting the Chief Constable’s recent meeting with the Orange Order, Mr Buchanan added: “Can you give this board some indication that the same low level of policing seen at the Bobby Storey funeral will take place over the summer months?

"Because it’s only action from police on issues like this that will again help to build confidence within the loyalist, unionist communities that there is no such thing as two-tier policing as you continually spell out to the board.”

In response, Mr Byrne said: "In general terms as you go into the summer, it wouldn't be wise yet to set a blanket tone for a policing style because that is driven by intelligence, the environment, context and a whole range of things.

"Generally speaking the policing style is set by the requirements of the gold commander. So at each operational phase that will be reviewed.”

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson claimed at a party meeting the UDA had “threatened” some of his team while he was campaigning to become party leader

The senior officer revealed that between 70 and 100 different parades will take place in July, adding the policing style “reflects that”.

"In different places there are may be issues around the free flow of traffic, assuming at the moment there was a lot of discussion the other day with the Orange Order about abiding by guidance around social distancing.”

Mr Byrne pointed out that social distancing could result in longer parades, which could then “drift” and cause problems in interface areas.

"The general tone is simply about officers that recognise the communities they serve and facilitate on those days effectively, a decent and an important fun day out,” he added.

The Chief Constable stressed that it was “always dangerous” to compare two different types of events, such as the funeral and a protest, “especially when we’re looking in the rear-view mirror”.

He added that officers will always adopt the ‘four Es’ approach – engage, explain, encourage and enforce when present at large events, eventually leading to evidence gathering and launching investigations.

“Broadly we’re trying to be consistent,” said Mr Byrne.

Mr Byrne also revealed that so far no one has been approached or questioned in a PSNI investigation into allegations that the UDA intimidated members of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's leadership campaign during the recent DUP leadership contest.