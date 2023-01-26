PSNI Chief Constable issues ‘bleak’ warning as cuts to vital services outlined

Police Federation chair says the news will have a “devastating effect on each and every police officer in Northern Ireland”.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has highlighted an £80million funding shortfall as he said cuts to services will have “noticeable impacts” on communities across Northern Ireland.

On Thursday, Chief Operating Officer Pamela McCreedy and Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton updated the Policing Board on their response to the “profoundly challenging budgetary situation” facing the Police Service.

At the same time officers and staff were briefed by Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

Speaking about the impact of the Police Service’s stark budgetary situation, Mr Byrne said: “We have previously made clear that we will have a funding shortfall of around £80 million by March this year and envisage bigger shortfalls in the years to come.

"As a result, the Police Service is going to shrink over the next three years. By March there will be 309 fewer Police Officers and 115 fewer staff, a reduction of nearly 6%. We will then have 6,699 full time officers.

"This is 800 officers fewer than the commitment made in the New Decade New Approach Agreement and the lowest officer numbers since the Police Service of Northern Ireland was formed.

“This reduction comes at a time when our population is growing, when workloads are increasing, becoming more complex and crime is rising.

"Police are already making difficult choices every day to minimise the risk to the public and to reduce the harm these reductions pose.”

The most senior officers said that in the face of cuts, the PSNI has sought to protect its core emergency incident response and statutory functions.

It has also continued neighbourhood policing and aimed to protect areas of significant risk such as Public Protection which incorporates domestic abuse, sexual crime and child abuse;

“The message we delivered today is a bleak one. Inevitably with less police there will be less policing,” Mr Byrne said.

“In spite of this, as a Police Service, our core work will not change. The public can continue to have confidence that we will still answer 999 calls quickly, we will continue to patrol our neighbourhoods, we will continue investigate high harm crime and bring offenders to justice.

“The Police Service is a “can do”, practical organisation. I want to acknowledge and thank our people for their resilience, flexibility and commitment. They are used to solving difficult problems and meeting challenges head on.

"We will innovate and work in smarter ways to ensure that our resources are put to the most effective use for the community we serve. We will continue to invest in technology and be ruthless in cutting out bureaucracy.

“As far as possible we have minimised the impact on service delivery in 2022, but through 2023 these reductions will have real and noticeable impacts. These will be felt in communities across Northern Ireland.”

They have assessed that non-emergency calls to the Police Service may take longer to answer and at times the public may have to wait longer for officers to attend non-emergency incidents.

Their capacity to investigate crime may be reduced and slowed.

Fewer officers investigating a rising number of crimes may mean slower investigations and in some cases a less satisfactory service to victims.

Investigations will be prioritised but there will be knock on delays for the criminal justice system, the PSNI said.

Other areas affected include its neighbourhood policing function which is shrinking.

There will be a reduced proactive presence on NI roads despite rising road deaths.

They will actively review access to, and closure of, police stations across Northern Ireland.

The PSNI’s ability to respond to sustained protest and public disorder may be reduced, Mr Byrne said.

The public sector in Northern Ireland is under huge pressure and in order to protect its core functions the PSNI’s ability to support other public sector colleagues may also reduce.

“While there will be no redundancies, all parts of the Police Service are going to see significant change in the coming months as we restructure to minimise the risk to service delivery in priority areas,” Mr Byrne said.

"Working alongside our Staff Associations and Trade Unions the Service Executive Team will do all we can to support officers and staff in the coming months. Officer and staff welfare and wellbeing will remain a priority.

“It is not our intention to cause alarm. However, we want to be clear with the public and our staff about the type of Service they can expect to see in the coming years.

“We will continue to serve the people of Northern Ireland with professionalism and remain committed to delivering a visible and impartial human rights based policing service. We will continue to protect the public in Northern Ireland to the very best of our ability.”

The Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Liam Kelly, is calling for a unified and all-out campaign to fight "deep and damaging” cuts to the police budget.

Mr Kelly said: “Policing here is being asked to bear the brunt of draconian cuts. We will see fewer officers and a marked deterioration in services to the general public if these swingeing cuts go ahead.

“This is shocking news and it will have a devastating effect on each and every police officer in Northern Ireland.

“Our colleagues do their best for our communities and this is the thanks they get. The Government must be made aware of the depth of feeling that there is, not only from within police ranks but throughout this wider community.

“There has to be an outcry with all organisations and political parties singing from the same sheet.

"This is intolerable, potentially harmful and will impact badly on resilience and the ability to fight crime and counter the actions of terrorists.”