PSNI Chief Constable returning from holidays as force deals with data breach fall out

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne is expected to cut short his holiday and be at Thursday’s emergency Policing Board meeting following the force’s devastating data breach.

UUP MLA and Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt had called for the Policing Board to reconvene on Wednesday, but this was rearranged to 10am on Thursday.

The data breach, which was released via the PSNI in a Freedom of Information (FoI) response, mistakenly published the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian employees.

In total, there are 9,276 police officers and police staff in the PSNI.

Mr Byrne is expected to be briefed on the situation when he returns to Northern Ireland before facing questions from Policing Board members.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Nesbitt said: “It is imperative that officers, staff and their families and friends understand how seriously this breach is being taken and that the Policing Board is determined to fulfil its oversight and challenge functions appropriately.”

PSNI press conference after massive data breach amid severe terrorism threat level

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd, who is in charge of PSNI data security, said there are no immediate security concerns.

He added the PSNI was “hoping for the best but preparing for the worst” as the leaked data could risk the safety of officers and their families.

The data that was released from the PSNI’s ultra-confidential human resources system is full of highly sensitive information, offering details of officers working in intelligence – including almost 40 PSNI staff based in MI5.

The FoI request was over the numbers of all officers and staff across all grades in the organisation.

The information had accidentally been embedded within the return and was published on a website. It was potentially visible to the public for between two-and-a-half to three hours.

It published contained surnames, initials, officers’ place of work, rank and grade – but did not contain their personal addresses.