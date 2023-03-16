PSNI Chief Constable says Joe Biden visit will stretch police resources

The PSNI Chief Constable has admitted police resources will be stretched to cover a US presidential visit to Northern Ireland next month.

Joe Biden is set to make his first official trip to the region to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

No dates have been confirmed amid speculation Mr Biden may attend a conference at Queen's University Belfast, which runs from April 17 to 19.

Simon Byrne said hundreds of extra officers, including specialist teams, will be drafted in from across the UK.

"If you think of the busy period across our summer months we don't normally ask for help from other parts of the UK," he told BBC News in Washington DC.

The top police officer said the force will need extra cover to cope with day-to-day pressures during the visit.

However, Mr Byrne insisted the PSNI is a strong and resilient organisation which is proud to play its part in commemorating the milestone anniversary of the peace deal.

"We've shown time and time again that we can step up to the challenge, even in tough times," he added.

The Chief Constable is in DC to take part in St Patrick's Day events which are being attended by prominent politicians and other figures from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Irelan.d, the UK and the US.

Mr Byrne has been telling investors that Northern Ireland is the safest part of the UK.

Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, have both confirmed they will be attending the QUB conference.

A number of other high-profile figures have also been invited.

Mr Byrne’s warning comes two months after he confirmed the PSNI – which has halted recruitment in 2022/23 will reduce staff by 6% leaving it with 6,700 officers.

That will make the force the smallest it has ever been.