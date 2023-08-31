PSNI Chief Constable silent on whether he will resign as DUP calls for him to go ahead of Policing Board meeting

Chief Constable Simon Byrne will face the Northern Ireland Policing Board in an emergency meeting on today following calls for him to resign.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has refused to answer whether he will resign from his position after arriving at what is the third emergency meeting of the Policing Board in a month.

When asked if he planned to resign by the waiting media, Mr Byrne did not answer, before saying to reporters gathered “good afternoon”.

A no confidence vote is expected to be implemented in Mr Byrne on Thursday according to DUP Policing Board member Trevor Clarke who said Mr Byrne’s position is “untenable”.

Speaking to the media on the way to the meeting in Belfast, Mr Clarke said: “His position is untenable I think it is down to the other members to either decide whether they agree with the court in terms of the judgement of the court or if they are convinced otherwise by the chief constable.

"The decision for them is clear. They either support the 6,500 officers who will agree with the judgement, or they support him.

"I would be hopeful the chief constable would read the room read the situation outside and come to the right conclusion himself. If he doesn’t do that we will be forced to try and require the adequate number of signatures to force a petition for him to resign.

"He has lost the confidence of the unionists. The clear decision should be for him to go.”

Last week Mr Byrne was told he retained the confidence of the 19-member oversight body despite a series of major blunders, including a huge data breach.

While the board commissioned an independent review of how the PSNI failed to spot a document containing the names and ranks of almost 10,000 officers and civilian staff before it was published online, it was happy for him to continue as the head of the force.

However, following a damning High Court ruling this week, the DUP is no longer backing the chief constable.

On Tuesday the High Court ruled the decision to discipline two junior officers over an arrest made at a commemoration for five Catholics murdered in the Sean Graham’s bookies massacre on the Ormeau Road in 1992 was unlawful.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Scoffield said the disciplinary action followed a threat that Sinn Fein could withdraw its support for policing.

Sinn Fein has insisted the party did not threatened to withdraw support for policing.

The UFF terrorist atrocity also left nine people injured, among them Mark Skyes, who was shot a number of times.

Mr Sykes was arrested at the 29th anniversary event and filmed being led away in handcuffs.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly said the party raised “valid concerns with the chief constable” following the incident, but was adamant there was no suggestion republicans would pull their backing for the police.

“At no stage during any calls to, or meetings with, senior PSNI officers did I suggest or insinuate that Sinn Fein would withdraw support for the rule of law or policing, or remove our members from the Policing Board,” he added.

The DUP and Sinn Fein both have three seats on the Policing Board. While the latter is expected to maintain the stance taken at last week’s meeting and continue to support the chief constable,

However, unionists are now calling for him to go.

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt said asking for “an individual” to resign would “not solve the problem”. He said he would be proposing a “three pronged solution”.