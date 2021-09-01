PSNI Chief constable Simon Byrne confirms no memorial removals from police stations

But the police chief says station closures may force ‘inevitable’ relocation.

Memorials in police stations to remember officers who lost their lives during the Troubles will not be removed, the PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne has said.

Chief Con. Byrne was responding to an earlier interview given by the chairman of an RUC foundation who revealed the police chief had assured him recommendations around memorial relocations would not be taken forward.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Mr Byrne clarified the confusion around the position of memorials by confirming no memorial from an “operational” police station would be removed.

However, in the statement he also laid out that stations which are due to close may have an “inevitable requirement” to relocate such memorials.

A major review of policing in south Armagh recommended exploring relocating police memorials to "an agreed space in the station away from public locations and main thoroughfares".

While it notes that this is a "sensitive" issue, the review points out that such memorials are viewed differently by various communities.

“This afternoon I spoke to the Chair of the Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation and gave him an assurance there would be no removal of memorials to fallen colleagues from any operational police stations,” said Mr Byrne.

“As I said yesterday in relation to Crossmaglen, with any agreed station closure and redevelopment, comes an inevitable requirement to consider how best to manage the transition of memorials and honour our fallen colleagues.

"When this time comes this will be handled properly and with sensitivity and in full consultation with the families of those murdered delivering policing in South Armagh.

“I will provide more detail on this and other issues raised within the report at tomorrow’s Public Meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board.”

Stephen White, chair of RUC George Cross Foundation and a former RUC and PSNI officer, said Simon Byrne revealed his position on the matter during a phone call before Mr White was due to be interviewed by BBC NI.

Mr White said the chief constable could be quoted as telling him recommendations around memorials within police stations are “not going to happen”.

Earlier, DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons called for the resignation of Mr Byrne, stating that he is “tone deaf” to the concerns of the unionist community.

Speaking to BBC’s Evening Extra programme, Mr White said he had been in conversation with Mr Byrne during the day and said he had received assurances from the chief constable the memorial recommendation would be “discounted”.

“Police officers are human beings and they have rights and that includes the right to life itself and work in safe environments,” said Mr White.

“When life is taken from colleagues particularly in the brutal immoral way in which terrorists took their lives in South Armagh and elsewhere, it is extremely important to colleagues and their families that we remember them.

“I am not saying that Patten is written in stone, but there was always an understanding that those memorials have a particular place and I have never heard a police officer in my career, or since retirement, somehow feeling there was a negative impact or negative influence because fallen colleagues’ names are written in a dignified memorial.

“Things have moved on I have to say. As recently as just over an hour ago...I did the courtesy of telling the chief constable I was going to be interviewed.

“Simon Byrne rang me and said he understood my feelings and in particular the feelings of the widows I had indicated.

“He said: ‘I want to reassure you and those stakeholders...the idea the recommendation to relocate in out of sight police memorials was discounted from the get-go’.

“To my mind when I spoke to him today twice, within an hour...he made it clear to me that I was right to quote him in saying the recommendations in relation to South Armagh were discounted.”

A PSNI spokesperson told the BBC they “aren’t commenting any further on that issue at the moment”.

The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson stopped short of calling for Mr Byrne to resign but said he would make his view clear to the PSNI chief when he meets him on Thursday.

Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy branded unionists “juvenile” for their response to the PSNI’s report on policing in south Armagh saying they should “grow up”.

He said unionists needed to “engage properly with the police” in order to ensure positive change.