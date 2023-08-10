PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne: Dissident republicans claim to possess data released in devastating security breach

No police officers have been rehomed but force is reassessing possible need to relocate specialist officersSimon Byrne says PSNI ‘needs consistency’ when asked if he plans to resignPSNI chief is ‘deeply sorry’ for ‘industrial scale breach of data’PSNI laptop and documents stolen in Co Antrim last month have not been recoveredChief Constable has spoken to Secretary of State and is in contact with Westminster

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said dissident republicans have claimed to have come into possession of the data that was released by the organisation in a major security breach.

Speaking during a press conference after Thursday’s four-hour private emergency meeting of the Policing Board, Mr Byrne said the PSNI is aware that dissident republicans “claim to be in possession of some of this information circulating on WhatsApp”.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne: “We are now aware that dissident republicans claim to be in possession of some this information”

"As we speak we are advising officers and staff about how to deal with that and any further risk they face,” he said.

Mr Byrne added: “This is a claim. We haven’t yet been able to verify what the substance is behind that claim or see any of the information that dissident republicans assert that they have but as you would imagine we are keeping this under review.”

The Chief Constable said he was “deeply sorry” for the "industrial scale breach of data".

Read more Data breach evokes memories of Castlereagh IRA raid that led to top republicans being outed as agents

However, he explained that no police officers have been moved from their home.

"One of the things we've done under the leadership is establish a group to look at real-time concerns about threat and risk,” Mr Byrne stated.

"We've had over 500 referrals to that service, which is real-time triaging the level of risk that we perceive officers to be facing and then we're offering them that advice.

PSNI Data Breach: Officers left vulnerable due to ‘human error’

"We have not yet redeployed anybody, for example, from their home, we're taking steps this afternoon to reassess in some cases, which I won't go into for operational reasons, whether we need to redeploy some specialist officers away from the usual place of work to a new location."

When asked about whether he was considering his position as Chief Constable, Mr Byrne said: “Firstly in the short term, my priority is about the wellbeing of officers and staff which we will navigate our way through this crisis.

"But equally, I know it is a question that people will be asking. I don’t think leadership is about walking away.

"It’s facing up to your responsibilities and I think the organisation needs consistency and calm heads at the moment across the team to lead us through what we accept is an unprecedented crisis.”

He also stressed that he has not been asked for his resignation.

Mr Byrne also admitted that the PSNI may be liable to "financial penalty" for the data breach.

"We have to make some assumptions that we are liable to financial penalty either from the regulator or from officers making a claim about the breach of their personal data but to try and speculate yet is too early,” he stated.

The Chief Constable said he has spoken to Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris regarding the data breach and the PSNI is in “active contact” with Government officials and ministers.

Mr Byrne cut short his family holiday to deal with the crisis caused by Tuesday’s accidental release of confidential data to attend the Policing Board meeting.

Read more Law firm working with Police Federation on PSNI data breach compensation claims

The data breach, which was released via the PSNI in a Freedom of Information (FoI) response, mistakenly published the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian employees.

Up to 40 officers at MI5's headquarters in Co Down are reportedly among the 10,000 names involved in the blunder, with moves under way to ensure their protection.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne at Thursday's emergency Policing Board meeting. Pic: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye.

Details of another breach following the theft of documents and a laptop from a car in Newtownabbey in July emerged on Wednesday.

My Byrne confirmed the documents and laptop have still not been recovered.

"We haven't recovered the stolen property, I know there is speculation about how and why it may have been stolen but we're in now an investigation which is in its early stages, and we can't confirm much else,” he said.

Mr Byrne explained the force has means of wiping devices remotely, and laptops are protected by password.

"So we're quite confident that any information on those devices will not be accessible by a third party," he added..

It is understood PSNI staff were given access to watch the Policing Board meeting on Thursday.

Speaking after the meeting, Policing Board member and Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly said the session was "instructive and very robust".

"There were many questions asked, we got answers to some of them," he said.

"The issue around whether it is human error or a systems error was answered at the end. I think while human error was involved, there was also a problem with the system.

"I understand they changed part of the system which would resolve that problem at this moment.

"We also talked about the welfare of police officers.

"This is 10,800 names, which is huge, it's colossal, and there is an issue of taking care of those people."

Mr Kelly said the big question is making sure such a data breach does not happen again.

UUP MLA and Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt said he is concerned about the capacity of police to give urgent individual risk assessments to 10,000 officers and staff.

"It's clear they're going to have to triage, and what they're saying is they're going to be reactive so that if somebody puts their hand up and says 'Am I in danger', they'll give them that risk assessment," he said.

"But I have been contacted over the last couple of days by officers who say, 'I think I'm at risk but I'm not going anywhere near my line manager because I've lost all confidence in the PSNI', and that I think is a huge problem."

Mr Nesbitt also expressed concern that there could be a "very severe fine" from the Information Commissioner, and that every individual affected could qualify for compensation.

"And that could potentially be millions and millions," he said.