PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne has not applied for vacant Met Police commissioner role

Chief constable Simon Byrne is not seeking to take the vacant Metropolitan Police commissioner job and will remain in his post at the PSNI.

The PSNI confirmed Mr Byrne has not applied for the role in London, having been reportedly linked to replace Cressida Dick, who resigned as commissioner in February when the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he had lost confidence in her leadership.

Mr Byrne – who has been in the top post at the PSNI since 2019 – confirmed in a statement he is “committed to seeing my contract through”.

"[I] gave an undertaking to serve five years as chief constable in Northern Ireland,” the statement said.

"That remains the case. I am enormously privileged to lead such a magnificent organisation.

"I want to build on my promise to deliver neighbourhood policing, to provide a visible, accessible, responsive and community based approach to tackling the issues that matter to our local communities.

"I have a job to do and remain focused to deliver world class policing to the people of Northern Ireland."

Mr Byrne started his career in the London Met Police as a constable in the 1980s before being promoted to deputy chief constable of Greater Manchester Police.

He also served as an assistant commissioner in London in 2011.

Mr Byrne’s appointment to the PSNI was the third from beyond Northern Ireland of the last four.

The chief constable has faced calls to quit during his tenure, particularly from unionists around the PSNI’s response to the funeral of republican Bobby Storey in 2020.

The then leaders of the two largest unionist parties – Arlene Foster and Steve Aiken – both called for him to depart when it emerged there would be no prosecutions following the funeral.

In an interview with this newspaper in February, Mr Byrne said he never considered his position during that time.

“It would have been very easy to just walk out and give up,” he said.

"The in-tray would have been the same the next morning. Once you’ve submitted to that pressure personally, if in three months’ time the next person does something that somebody doesn’t like and we run the flag of resignation up again, we’ll have a revolving door here.”