PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne meets Catholic Guild chair over data breach concerns

Catholic Police Guild says officers they represent are facing ‘particular difficulties’.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has met with the chair of the Catholic Guild following the organisation’s request for a meeting on Friday.

The group – which represents a number of Catholic police officers within the PSNI – had announced they were seeking an “urgent meeting” with Mr Byrne over the data breach crisis.

Data on more than 10,000 PSNI officers and civilian staff was mistakenly released to the public on Tuesday in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request on numbers of officers at each rank within the organisation.

The breach has sparked major security concerns for officers and staff, with dissident republicans among those who claim to have seen the document.

The Catholic Police Guild referenced “particular difficulties” faced by Catholic members of the PSNI and said there were “implications” stemming from the breach for “potential new recruits from the Catholic community”.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed Mr Byrne had now met with the chair of the Catholic Guild, Superintendent Gerry Murray.

"The Chief Constable has held a number of meetings today, Friday August 11, with representatives from all staff associations, including the chair of the Catholic Guild,” they said.

"During the meeting, the Chief Constable listened to any issues or concerns and reiterated his priority is the welfare and safety of all officers and staff.

"He also reassured the Guild that he was committed to supporting everyone affected by the recent data breach”

Mr Murray had earlier urged the PSNI to acknowledge the “particular sensitivities of the Catholic members” and “win back and retain the confidence of serving officers and staff”.

Mr Byrne cut short a family holiday to return to Belfast where he faced several hours of questioning by the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Thursday.

He said he was “deeply sorry” following the “industrial scale breach of data that has gone into the public domain”, after some details of 10,000 officers and staff were published online for several hours on Tuesday.

Details of another breach following the theft of documents and a laptop from a car in Newtownabbey in July emerged on Wednesday.

Superintendent Murray said: “Our Guild was formed to provide a support service within the PSNI for Catholic members, and to raise issues which impact on their work within the PSNI.

“It is hard to think of a more pressing issue for Catholic officers and staff than the data breaches which have come to light this week.

"Everyone understands the particular difficulties faced by Catholic members of the PSNI and indeed the implications of this for potential new recruits from the Catholic community.

“Our members have expressed genuinely held concerns over the release of this information, they are worried for themselves and in many cases for their family members.

"As Chairman of the Guild I am also concerned about the impact on future recruitment of young Catholics into the police service.

“We are seeking an urgent meeting with the Chief Constable and senior colleagues and we want to be assured that the data breach will be fully and quickly investigated and procedures put in place to ensure it cannot happen again.

“Catholic officers and staff who feel vulnerable need to be supported in protecting themselves, their families and their homes.

"The Police Service must acknowledge and take account of the particular sensitivities of the Catholic members of the Force.

"The community background of police officers and staff has to be given the proportionate weight when considering the implications of this data breach on serving officers.

“It is important that the Police Service acts quickly and comprehensively to win back and retain the confidence of serving officers and staff. This applies particularly to colleagues from the Catholic community.”