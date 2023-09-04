PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne resigns ‘with immediate effect’ after weeks of turmoil

Simon Byrne has resigned as chief constable of the PSNI with immediate effect.

Policing Board members accepted his resignation at an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon.

Mr Byrne had faced mounting calls to resign in recent days with the Police Federation of Northern Ireland, the DUP and NIPSA all calling votes of no-confidence in his leadership.

Earlier, the DUP’s Trevor Clarke said Mr Byrne should know “his time is up”, as the politician arrived at a last-minute meeting of the Policing Board.

DUP call for PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to resign ahead of crunch Policing Board meeting

Speaking to the media as he arrived at the previously unscheduled session, Mr Clarke said: “My message to chief constable is the same as it has always been.

"A man with 36 or 37 years of a career who has been dedicated to policing should know at this stage his time is up. He needs to let somebody come in take over that job and restore some sort of confidence within policing.”

Here’s all the latest reaction to this afternoon’s breaking news of Simon Byrne’s resignation: