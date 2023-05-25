PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne set for contract extension

Chief Constable Simon Byrne is set to have his contract extended by three years.

It follows a unanimous decision by the Policing Board, which has been accepted by Mr Byrne.

He is now awaiting approval of its decision by the Department of Justice, but that is considered a formality.

The 60-year-old was appointed Chief Constable on July 1, 2019, on a five-year contract and salary which saw him earn around £230,000 in 2021/22.

With an extension until 2027 it would make him the PSNI's longest-serving chief constable, BBC NI reported.

It is believed the decision involved an assessment of Mr Byrne's performance to date, as well as his objectives for the years ahead.

Mr Byrne began his police career in 1982 in the Metropolitan Police, where he pounded the beat in Paddington for over three years

He transferred to Merseyside Police in 1985 where he served over 20 years rising through the ranks to the role of Assistant Chief Constable. He led the force’s ‘war on crime’, seeing crime fall by a record amount in his first year. An architect of new ideas to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour hotspots.

He was promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief Constable in Greater Manchester Police in April 2009, where he served with Sir Peter Fahy.

He led the force’s efforts to address a range of performance failings that they had inherited and was threatening draconian Home Office intervention. Mr Byrne also led the force work to meet the challenges of austerity under the banner of the ‘Optimus’ programme.

In December 2011 he returned to the Metropolitan Police as Assistant Commissioner for Territorial Policing, holding the largest operational command in Europe.

He was responsible for the day to day policing of London’s 32 Boroughs, call centres, criminal justice services and the Safer Transport command.

He was part of the team that policed the 2012 Olympic Games and was a member of the Commissioner’s Management Board, driving the strategic direction of the Metropolitan Police Service.

Mr Byrne introduced UK policing’s largest performance management process ‘Crime fighters’ and overhauled the local policing of London working closely with the Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime. He also chaired the London Criminal Justice Board.

In June 2014, he took up the role of Chief Constable of Cheshire Constabulary. Working with his Police and Crime Commissioner, they introduced a new policing model in less than 18 months, invested heavily in technology to fight crime and opened up the workings of the force to a number of popular TV documentaries.