PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne ‘will not resign’ over data breach

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said he has no plans to resign over a massive data breach that has rocked the police force, it was reported today.

Mr Byrne is due to face questions at an emergency meeting of the Policing Board this morning.

He has cut short his family holiday to deal with the crisis caused by Tuesday’s accidental release of confidential data on the internet.

The data breach, which was released via the PSNI in a Freedom of Information (FoI) response, mistakenly published the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian employees.

When asked by the Financial Times if he would resign, Mr Byrne said “No, I am not.”

However, a DUP MP today hinted that his position should be under scrutiny.

Sammy Wilson said “the buck stops” with the Chief Constable and questioned if his position was sustainable.

Mr Wilson told Sky News “In any organisation the buck stops with the person who heads that organisation.

“He may not be dealing with the day-to-day operational issues, but nevertheless he is the one who sets the policy and should ensure that policy is carried out.

“And if it’s not carried out - and especially in a case like this where thousands of police officers are now worried and thinking, ‘has my information fallen into the wrong hands, is it now possible that they could use that information against me’.

“I think the Chief Constable has to ask himself, 'what role do I play in all of this and is my position sustainable?’”

Mr Wilson said terrorists were still targeting police officers, and PSNI staff “had a right to be worried”.

He said the data breach led to “very serious questions”.

Mr Wilson said that in his time as an Executive Minister in Northern Ireland, Freedom of Information requests landed on his desk to be signed off.

He said he hoped Mr Byrne would face “very robust” questioning at today’s meeting.