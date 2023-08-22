PSNI Chief Constable to be grilled again by Policing Board over major data breach

The PSNI Chief Constable is set to face tough questions about a major data breach within the force.

Simon Byrne is due to attend a private meeting of the Policing Board on Tuesday after surnames and initials of 10,000 employees were accidentally included in a Freedom of Information response and posted online.

Members are expected to discuss whether or not there should be an independent-led review or investigation in light of the incident.

A number of other breaches have been reported following the major security blunder which has caused serious concerns among police officers and civilian staff who face threats from paramilitaries.

The PSNI has previously apologised for details of where staff are based was published online.

The information was removed within a few hours but police later confirmed that the list has fallen into the hands of dissident republicans.

This week a man appeared in court in connection with the data breach.

In a separate incident on July 6 a police-issue laptop and radio was stolen from a private vehicle in Newtownabbey in addition to a document containing the names of more than 200 staff.

In further incident on August 17, a PSNI laptop and an officer's notebook fell from the roof of a moving car on the M2 motorway in Belfast.

The laptop was immediately recovered and deactivated.

A significant portion of the paperwork containing details of 42 officers and staff was also retrieved, however sections of the book have still not been found.