PSNI Chief Superintendent to be made member of the Royal Victorian Order

A PSNI Chief Superintendent is to be made a member of the Royal Victorian Order becoming one of the only police officers across the UK to receive the honour.

Chief Superintendent Davy Beck is to be honoured for his role in leading the preparation and planning Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022.

The service to the late monarch was one of the biggest security operations ever mounted in the UK. The PSNI played a role in the day’s operations, with over 50 officers sent to London to facilitate the security.

Mr Beck’s honour also awards his strategic oversight of the funeral, which took place in Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Over 20,000 officers carried out shifts throughout the week with 2,000 officers operating in a single day at the peak.

“I am delighted and honoured to receive such a significant award and whilst it was a deeply sad occasion, I felt privileged to have contributed through my role in leading the policing operation for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II" said Chief Superintendent Beck in a statement.

“Having such dedicated and professional colleagues ensured the operation was carried out expertly and I would like to thank them for their contribution. I would also like to thank my family for their unwavering support over the course of my career.

“This is a hugely memorable occasion for me for which I am very grateful.”

The Royal Victorian Order is an award bestowed at the discretion of the Sovereign and is used to recognise a wide variety of services to the Royal Family.

The PSNI officer most recently led the organisation’s Operation Season’s Greetings which focused on security during the Christmas period.

Mr Beck was also awarded the Queens’s Police Medal (QPM) for Distinguished Service in 2011.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the honour for Mr Beck was “testament to the skilled professionalism” he displayed during the funeral operation.

“The awarding of this recognition to Chief Superintendent Davy Beck is a testament to the strong leadership and skilled professionalism he displayed during the overseeing of the operation for the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I extend my congratulations to Chief Superintendent Beck and am pleased his work is being acknowledged at such a prestigious level,” Chief Constable Byrne added.