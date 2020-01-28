PSNI cleared of 'deliberately inflicting pain' on man

The man claimed police had hurt him by fitting handcuffs behind his back

An investigator found no evidence police "deliberately inflicted pain" on the man following an incident in a Co Antrim village in March 2019. The exact location was not disclosed.

The man claimed that an officer grabbed him by the shoulder after a verbal disagreement, despite having been told that his shoulder was painful from an earlier injury.

He also accused police of inflicting pain by fitting handcuffs behind his back, rather than his front.

The incident occurred after police responded to a report that a man had caused damage to a relative's house.

When police arrived they found the man to be in an "agitated state" and restrained him, placed him into the back of a police Land Rover and took him to hospital for assessment.

An ombudsman investigator obtained two accounts from the police officers involved and secured footage recorded by two officers using Body Worn Video (BWV) cameras.

After reviewing the footage, the investigator noted it did not appear to show the complainant to be in any discomfort, and that he made no comment about the handcuffs causing him pain.

She also noted that police policy allows for handcuffs to be fitted to the rear in order to minimise risk in situations where people’s behaviour has been volatile.

As the Land Rover travelled round a bend the man's phone, which had been placed in an officer's cap for safekeeping, slid out onto the floor. The man accused officers of mishandling the phone leading to a cracked screen.

However, the Police Ombudsman investigator noted that the floor of the vehicle was carpeted, and that there was no evidence that the screen had not been cracked before it was given to police.

BWV footage showed a police officer placing his hand on the man's shoulder and advising him it was to stop him falling forward while police were turning a corner.

The investigator found that the footage showed the officers treating the man with respect and that there was no evidence of misconduct by any of the officers involved.