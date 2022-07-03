PSNI come under ‘senseless’ attack in Londonderry during security alert

The PSNI has said officers came under a “sustained and senseless attack” in Londonderry during a security alert.

Footage emerged online of what appeared to show civil disturbances after a security alert was reported in the Lecky Flyover area of the city on Sunday.

The video on Twitter shows two police land rovers appearing to have objects thrown at them by a crowd, while one of the vehicles drives through a metal fence to get away.

Shortly after 11pm, the PSNI said the alert had ended, with the suspicious object being declared a hoax.

District Commander, Superintendent Clive Beatty said: "Shortly after 6.40pm on Sunday, July 3, it was reported that a suspicious object was found in the area.

"Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene where the object was examined and has now been declared as a hoax.”

He added: "A number of residents who had been evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return. I would like to thank the local community and especially those directly impacted for their patience and understanding.

"Unfortunately, while in attendance, police came under sustained and senseless attack from a number of individuals armed with petrol bombs and paint bombs.

"These, along with masonry, bottles and other items were thrown at officers while they worked to keep people safe and make the area safe.”

He said that a “significant number” of vital police resources had been required to maintain cordons to ensure public safety, and the the disturbances took away from police delivering key services to other victims and vulnerable people across the District.

"This shameful act of placing hoax devices brings nothing to the community other than disruption and frustration and needs to stop,” he said.

"Thankfully, no injuries were sustained but damage was caused to a number of police vehicles.

"Police are now working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, to contact police quoting reference number 1430 of July 3.”

Police can be called on 101, or using the non-emergency reporting form, or anonymously by Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11 or online.