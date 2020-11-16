PSNI committed to diversity, says police chief after officer says 'political correctness has gone too far'

The PSNI has said that it is committed to be being representative of all communities it serves after one of its inspectors stated that political correctness had gone too far.

Andy George, the new president of the National Black Police Association, believes that political correctness does little to further the cause of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities.

Mr George, who is mixed race, said that in order to improve the lives of those from BAME backgrounds it was important to increase opportunities and break the cycle of poverty, rather than focusing on issues around language and phrases.

"I think with political correctness it was probably an attempt to do the right thing and to get things right," he told The Sunday Telegraph.

"But I think a lot of the stuff that was brought in was done without a lot of consultation with those who were probably affected most.

"I think things did shift in a certain direction, potentially even too far in some stages, around being too politically correct and not being able to call a black coffee a black coffee.

"It kind of takes away from the wider issues on things that are impacting on black and minority ethnic communities every day, the societal issues around the fact that they have limited opportunities; they have limited access to resources like IT; they are in this cycle of poverty due to legacy issues within the community."

Responding to Mr George's comments, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said the force is committed to being representative of all communities and is focused on creating an inclusive working environment for police officers and police staff.

"As part of our recent student officer recruitment campaign, we made a number of changes to that process," explained Mr Roberts. "These included a redesign of the 'Join PSNI' website, introducing an online initial selection test and reducing the recruitment process timescales.

"We also developed a comprehensive outreach plan and worked with a range of organisations.

"We will continue to engage with all communities, particularly those who are underrepresented within our organisation."