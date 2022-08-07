PSNI concerned over missing man with head injury last seen in north Belfast

Joshua Dowd (30) who was last seen in the Skegoneil area of north Belfast on Sunday morning (Credit: PSNI Facebook)

The PSNI have said they are “very concerned” for the welfare of missing man Joshua Dowd (30) who was last seen in the Skegoneil area of north Belfast around 7am.

Officers believe he may have suffered a head injury.

He is described as being last seen wearing a grey jacket similar to the one in the photograph above.

Anyone with information on Mr Dowd’s whereabouts should contact 101 quoting the reference number 505 of 7/8/22.