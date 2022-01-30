PSNI condemn ‘disgraceful’ burglary targeting elderly west Belfast man

An elderly man has been left “extremely shaken” after three men wearing balaclavas entered his west Belfast home and took a sum of money on Saturday evening.

Police said the “disgraceful” incident happened in Whitecliff Crescent at around 6.45pm.

They said the three men were wearing dark clothing and “gained entry” to the property.

One of the men spoke to the victim in the living room and all three later left the house on foot towards the Ballymurphy Road area following the incident.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Natalie Ash condemned the incident and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“This was a disgraceful and very unsettling incident for an older man in his own home. Whilst not physically injured as a result of the incident he has understandably been left extremely shaken.

“The individuals involved must be caught and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw anything suspicious or who may have captured dash-cam footage from the area to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1879 29/01/22.”