PSNI confirm appointment of four new senior roles in force

The PSNI has confirmed the appointment of two new Assistant Chief Officers and two Assistant Chief Constables to the force on Friday.

They confirmed Mark McNaughten has been appointed as Assistant Chief Officer for Corporate Services and Aldrina Magwood as Assistant Chief Officer for Strategic Planning and Transformation.

Meanwhile Bobby Singleton and Chris Todd have been appointed as new Assistant Chief Constables.

Read more PSNI to promote over 200 officers in new year as force recruiting new Assistant Chief Constables

The positions – which command a salary of more than £105,000 per year – involve supporting the Chief Constable, Deputy Chief Constable and Chief Operating Officer within the PSNI.

Last month the PSNI confirmed their intention to fill the posts, while they also confirmed 15 new PSNI Superintendents and 192 new Sergeants would be promoted by the police in the new year.

Responding to the new appointments, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “Following a competitive selection process by the Board, I am delighted to welcome four new people into these senior roles.

“Each person brings fresh talent and experience to our team. This will support our plans for service modernisation and help us to deliver on the ambitions within our Policing Plan.

“Both the Service Executive Team and I wish them every success and look forward to working together with them.”

The shakeup within the PSNI comes amid warnings last month of “catastrophic” cuts to PSNI officer numbers following the approval of an Executive draft budget for the next three years.

During a meeting of the Policing Board last month, the PSNI’s Chief Operating Officer, Pamela McCreedy said officer numbers could be reduced by as much as 1,100.

In December, Mr Byrne said if officer numbers drop below the current 7,100, the impact will be felt on “service delivery, resilience and modernisation”.

In November the PSNI announced it would be recruiting 400 additional student officers as part of a new campaign focusing on “the next generation” of police officers in the force.