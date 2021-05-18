PSNI confirm Cave Hill Country Park search over as woman found ‘safe and well’

Police have confirmed a search for an elderly woman in the Cave Hill area of Belfast has concluded after she was found “safe and well”.

The PSNI had previously reported a concern for the woman’s welfare following a report from the public on Monday.

A search, including by police helicopter took place on Tuesday morning.

On a social media post, the PSNI said: “We can confirm that we have identified and located the elderly female that we were concerned for last night - it transpires that she was not on Cave Hill over night.

“She has been spoken to and we are pleased to report that she is safe and well.

“Again, we would like to thank those of you who shared our post and got in contact with information about her - it really does make a difference.”