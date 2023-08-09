PSNI confirm Chief Constable will return from holiday as force declares ‘critical incident’ after data breach

The PSNI has confirmed Chief Constable Simon Byrne is cutting his family holiday short to attend Thursday’s emergency Policing Board meeting following the force’s devastating data breach.

The force also said it has declared the breach a “critical incident”.

UUP MLA and Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt had called for the Policing Board to reconvene on Wednesday, but this was rearranged to 10am on Thursday.

The data breach, which was released via the PSNI in a Freedom of Information (FoI) response, mistakenly published the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian employees.

In total, there are 9,276 police officers and police staff in the PSNI.

In a statement on Wednesday, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “This is an extremely serious situation. The Chief Constable is cutting his family holiday short and returning to Northern Ireland to attend tomorrow’s special sitting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

"We will continue to keep the Information Commissioner’s Office updated as the investigation continues.”

Mr Byrne is expected to be briefed on the situation when he returns to Northern Ireland before facing questions from Policing Board members.

PSNI press conference after massive data breach amid severe terrorism threat level

ACC Todd, who is in charge of PSNI data security, said on Tuesday evening that there are no immediate security concerns.

He added the PSNI was “hoping for the best but preparing for the worst” as the leaked data could risk the safety of officers and their families.

In an update on Wednesday, ACC Todd said the investigation into the data breach is ongoing and the PSNI has declared it to be a “critical incident”.

“We fully understand the very real concerns being felt by our colleagues and their families and we are working hard to do everything we can to mitigate any risk,” he stated.

"We are working with our security partners and organisations to investigate this incident.

“We have issued updated personal security advice to all of our officers and staff and have established an emergency threat assessment group that will look at the welfare concerns of our people.”

ACC Todd added that the PSNI has also sought the assistance of an independent advisor to conduct an end to end review of the organisation’s processes “in order to understand what happened, how it happened and what we can do immediately to prevent such a breach happening in the future”.

The UK Information Commissioner John Edwards said the data breach “raises serious concerns”.

“We recognise the potential impact on the people and families affected by this breach, and we expect appropriate action to be taken by the Police Service of Northern Ireland as a matter of urgency,” he said.

“The incident demonstrates just how important it is to have robust measures in place to protect personal information, especially in a sensitive environment.

"The ICO [Information Commissioner’s Office] works to support organisations to get this right so people can feel confident that their information is secure, and harms can be prevented.

“Following the report received from the PSNI, we are investigating the matter.

"Whilst this is a matter of serious concern, we do not yet know the extent to which the personal information was accessed during the time it was exposed. We are working with the PSNI to establish the level of risk and mitigations.”

The data that was released from the PSNI’s ultra-confidential human resources system is full of highly sensitive information, offering details of officers working in intelligence – including almost 40 PSNI staff based in MI5.

The FoI request was over the numbers of all officers and staff across all grades in the organisation.

The information had accidentally been embedded within the return and was published on a website. It was potentially visible to the public for between two-and-a-half to three hours.

It published contained surnames, initials, officers’ place of work, rank and grade – but did not contain their personal addresses.