PSNI confirm man in his 20s dies following Larne crash

Police have confirmed that a man in his 20s has died following a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in the Green Drive area of Larne this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson has said that an investigation is underway and have called for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to call the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 704 of December 5.

Police, an ambulance crew and the Air Ambulance NI had attended this morning, and it’s believed the man passed away at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene of an RTC on Green Drive road in the Craigyhill area of Larne on December, 5 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The road remained closed while police carry out initial investigations.

In a statement, an ambulance service spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 10.23 on Sunday 5 December following reports of a road traffic incident in the Green Drive area of Larne.

“NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and 2 Emergency crews to the scene. NIAS also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, to the incident.

“No patients were taken from the scene.”