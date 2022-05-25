PSNI confirm second road death on Tuesday

The PSNI has confirmed two road deaths took place in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

It was first reported that a woman died after a crash on the Newcastle Road, near Drumaness, outside Ballynahinch.

Emergency services including the Northern Ireland Ambulance were alerted and responded to the incident at 3.30pm.

Local MLAs have said the community has been left in a state of shock by the tragedy.

The PSNI later confirmed that a man died after a crash on the Cookstown Road in Dungannon on Tuesday evening.

The collision involved a blue Ford Ka, a red Toyota Yaris and a lorry around 8.20pm.

A man in his 60s, who was the driver of the Ford Ka, was treated at the scene but sadly died of his injuries.

The road currently remains closed while inquiries into the crash continues.

Diversions are in place at Agharan Cross and Tullycullion Road.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1474 for May 24.

In reference to the fatal crash on the Newcastle Road, Inspector Campbell also appealed for any witnesses to contact police on 101, quoting reference 877 for May 24.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath said: “People in Drumaness are in shock this morning after a collision on the Newcastle Road yesterday has resulted in the death of a woman.

“My thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time and also with those who have sustained serious injuries.

“Emergency services responded rapidly and I want to thank paramedics and police who worked hard to help people at the scene.”

Sinn Fein MLA Cathy Mason also expressed her condolences.

“I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the family of the woman killed in an accident near Drumaness,” she saod.

“This tragedy has stunned the entire community, but everyone will rally around to support all those affected in what will be difficult days ahead.

“I wish to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts at the scene.

“Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the police.”